Zalmi oust United to stay alive in HBL PSL

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi held their nerves magnificently to thwart spirited Islamabad United and move into the second Eliminator of the HBL Pakistan Super League-8 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday night.

In a match of fluctuation fortunes, Islamabad United roared back to contain Peshawar Zalmi to 183 for eight after their explosive start. But despite having control in their hands, Islamabad wilted and could muster 171 runs for six, thus losing the must-win match by 12 runs. Now Zalmis will take on defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the second Eliminator on Friday (today) at the same venue.

In their chase, Islamabad United pegged back into the game after having lost an early wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over. Azmatullah Omarzai provided the breakthrough to Peshawar when at 10 he sent Gurbaz packing.

But Alex Hales and Sohaib Maqsood were the rescuers of Islamabad. The two batters attacked Zalmi bowlers with some brilliant boundaries. They made 115 runs for the second wicket and put Islamabad in the driving seat.

Aamer Jamal separated the two as he clean bowled Sohaib Maqsood but not before the right-hander had scored 60 runs in 48 balls. Alex, however, held the fort for Islamabad and completed his half century in 27 balls. Salman Irshad gave another edge to Peshawar with the wicket of Azam Khan. And Jamal then tilted the game Zalmis’ way with Alex’s wicket at 57 with United at 137.

Later Faheen Ashraf’s run out by Jamal at 5 came as a big below to Islamabad which were floundering at 142 for five by the 17rth over.

Overhauling of the deficit of 42 runs in 20 balls then rested with Colin Munro and Shadab Khan. But Salman uprooted Munro’s wicket with a tempted delivery and Islamabad were down six wickets at 154, in the 19th over. While Shadab 26 remained not out at 26 along with Hasan Ali.

The losing team captain Shadab Khan admitted the mistake they made during the match. “I think we were a bit sloppy in the first ten overs while bowling. Similarly in the batting, things were under control for us but we let it slip.

Aamer Jamal and Salman Irshad shared two wickets each with one claimed by Azmatullah.

Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi who were off to a fiery start thanks to fifth half century of the season from openers Babar Azam and Saim Ayub who knitted 60 runs for the opening wickets in only 4.4 overs. And later Babar’s 36 runs stand with Habeebullah Khan (15) and a useful 41 runs partnership with Mohammad Haris steered the score.

However, the middle order Zalmi collapse halted to flow of runs that was ignited by the combined effort to United bowlers.

Islamabad pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr initiated the much-needed breakthrough to his team with the wickets of Ayub, who scored 23 runs in 16 balls. Saim miscued a pull shot and was caught at mid-on by Faheem Ashraf.

Azam who was going great guns knocked his fifth half century of the season and when he reached 64 runs in 39 balls with the help of 10 fours, Shadab Khan, his compatriot trapped him leg before wicket.

The Zalmi captain thus also became the fastest batter to score 9,000 runs in T20 cricket. Azam needed 35 runs to achieve the milestone which he did with ease courtesy some splendid shots.

Haris for his part came up with an impulsive innings in the middle overs with a brisk 34 in 17 balls, smashing three fours and two sixes.

With the fall of Babar and Haris at 137 and 148 respective, Zalmi started to lose wickets at regular intervals. As Tom Kohler-Cadmore stood up with the guard from the 15th over till the final delivery and witnessed James Neesham and Aamer Jamal march back cheaply.

However, Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 10 runs while supporting Cadmore before falling in the final over. Whereas, Cadman after getting 16 was run out on the last ball.

In a collective effort, Islamabad United bowlers took six wickets while two were run out. Shadab snared two while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim got one apiece.

Score Board

Islamabad United won the toss

Peshawar Zalmi Innings

Ayub c Faheem b Wasim 23

Babar (c) lbw b Shadab 64

Haseebullah† st Azam b Shadab 15

Haris c Wasim b Hasan 34

Cadmore run out Wasim/†Azam 16

Neesham c Mubasir b Fazalhaq 2

Jamal run out (Munro/†Azam) 1

Azmatullah b Faheem 10

Wahab Riaz not out 0

Extras: (b 1, lb 9, w 8) 18

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 9.15) 183/8

Did not bat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Salman Irshad

Fall: 1-60, 2-96, 3-137, 4-148, 5-159, 6-162, 7-181, 8-183

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-31-1, Faheem Ashraf 3-0-29-1, Hasan Ali 4-0-37-1, Mohammad Wasim 4-0-29-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-40-2, Mubasir Khan 1-0-7-0

Islamabad United Innings

Rahmanullah c Mujeeb b Azmatullah 10

Alex b Aamer 57

Sohaib b Aamer 60

Azam † b Salman 2

Colin b Salman 4

Faheem run out (Aamer Jamal) 5

Shadab (c) not out 26

Hasan Ali not out 0

Extras: (lb 7) 7

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 8.55) 171/6

Did not bat: Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fall: 1-13, 2-128, 3-133, 4-137, 5-142, 6-154

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-30-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-33-1, Wahab Riaz 2-0-28-0, Aamer Jamal 4-0-36-2, James Neesham 2-0-19-0, Salman Irshad 4-0-18-2

Result: Zalmi won by 12 runs

Player of the match: Aamer Jamal

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Faisal Afridi