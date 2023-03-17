Number of COVID-19 cases rise again

Islamabad: The number of cases being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has started showing an upward trend in this region of the country though the situation is well under control at least at the time.

It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours has been recorded as 2.63 per cent in Islamabad Capital Territory with reports of as many as 11 new cases. It is important that before the advent of March, the number of cases tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT remained less than 10 per day on average.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the daily positivity rate of coronavirus illness in the federal capital remained below two per cent from July last year to the third week of February this year however in the last 10 days, the positivity rate jumped to even over eight per cent, on Tuesday.

In the last one week, as many as 118 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the federal capital registering an average of 17 cases per day. The weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 in the last one week has emerged as 5.91 per cent in ICT showing a tremendous increase in the number of positive cases.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in this region of the country is being recorded after eight months or so.