Friday March 17, 2023
KE official supervises kunda removal drives

By News Desk
March 17, 2023

KARACHI: K-Electric Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia recently supervised kunda removal drives in Azam Basti and Lines Area to curb power theft, which causes disruptions in the supply of electricity.

The KE urges its customers for timely payment of bills and refraining from resorting to illegal means for the acquisition of electricity, which may end up causing safety-related issues and, in such cases, even loss of life.