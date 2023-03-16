QAU gets new VC

Islamabad: Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI) has assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University. The President of Pakistan, being Chancellor of the University has appointed him as vice chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University for a period of four years.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar is an accomplished scholar and academician with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Leeds, UK, and an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Punjab. With a remarkable career spanning decades, Dr. Akhtar has held significant positions in academia. Currently serving as the Vice Chancellor of

the University of Punjab, Dr. Niaz also worked as Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sahiwal, Vice Chancellor of Information and Technology University (ITU-Punjab), and Rector of the National Textile University, Faisalabad (NTU).