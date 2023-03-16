WEF appoints young leaders

ISLAMABAD: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced induction of the newest members of its Young Global Leaders (YGLs) class of 2023, a statement said on Wednesday.

The selected members are from various sectors including political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and passionate activists. The chairman of Martin Dow Group Ali Akhai has also been selected as one of the YGLs for the year 2023. It is interesting to note that Akhai is the youngest YGL from Pakistan this year.

Every year, a group of young exceptional leaders are selected to become a part of the YGL community.

“I am elated to become part of the YGL community. I hope to use this platform to serve humanity and promote a softer image of Pakistan among the global fraternity,” Akhai said The community is considered an accelerator for a dynamic community of people with a vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change in the world.