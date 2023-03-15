80kg drugs seized, woman smuggler held

NOWSHERA: The police seized a huge quantity of narcotics and arrested a lady smuggler in Akbarpura area on Tuesday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information the police party headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pabbi circle, Gulshaid Khan barricaded the road near Jabba Daudzai in Akbarpura area and started checking the vehicles.

A car was flagged to stop for checking but the driver fled the scene after stopping the vehicle with an alleged woman smuggler inside the car.

The police recovered a total of 80 kilogram hashish and opium from the secret cavities of the car and arrested the alleged woman smuggler identified as Saima, a resident of Takhtabad in Peshawar.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.