Another ruthless killing by street criminals

Islamabad : A young student was gunned down Tuesday in broad daylight in a street in Sector G/11-4 on showing resistance by two bike-riding mobile phone grabbers after snatching a mobile phone and other valuables from the victim.
The gangsters managed to drive away toward G/14 after killing the youth. The volunteers rushed the victim to PIMS but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.
The Golra police have lodged the first information report (FIR) under sections 302/ 392/34 but couldn’t make headway to the gangsters.
Zahid Hussain resident of Street No 128, G/13-4, lodged a written complaint with the Golra Police Station, saying that his 21-year-old son Mohammad Hasnain left the house along with his sister Arooj Fatima, nephew Mohammad Usman and niece Mania for a walk at about 9.30 am. Two bike-riding gunmen in their twenties, appeared in the street and held Hassnain at gunpoint, and demanded of him to give up everything in his possession. The gangsters snatched his mobile phone and cash and tried to speed away but Hassnain resisted and attempted to snatch the pistol from the gunman but failed, consequently, the gunman opened straight fire at him and sped away. The locals, reacting to the incident in broad daylight, expressed their anger against the discouraging strategy of the area police for providing protection to the public.
Hafiz Abdul Wahid, a resident of the same street, expressing his rage against the police performance, said that the authorities should take serious action against the police officials showing negligence towards keeping peace and providing protection to the people.
