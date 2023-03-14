Three cops on census duty martyred, eight hurt

Police Constable Khan Nawab (right) and Police Constable Dil Jaan who were martyred in attacks in KP, on March 13, 2023. — Twitter/@KP_Police1

LAKKI MARWAT/TANK/ RAWALPINDI: Three cops were martyred and four others sustained injuries in separate attacks on the policemen escorting the census teams in Lakki Marwat and Tank districts.

In Lakki Marwat, unidentified gunmen shot dead a policeman during census duty in the Pirwala village. Official sources said that a team of the census was performing its duty by collecting data in the Pirwala village when two unidentified gunmen opened fire on the constable named Diljan escorting the team, leaving him dead on the spot. The attackers escaped after committing the crime.

The body of the martyred cop was taken to the City Hospital for medico-legal formality. Later, his funeral prayer was offered at the Police Lines. District Police Officer Ashfaq Khan and other police officials attended the funeral.

In Tank, a cop was martyred while four others were injured in a terrorist attack targeting a census team. According to a police spokesman, the attack occurred in the Kot-Azam area in the limits of Gomal Police Station. The attackers opened fire on the police van carrying cops who were returning from Manjhi village after census duty. As a result, one policeman was martyred and four others were injured.

The attackers fled the scene after targeting the police van. The injured policemen were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank from where they were referred to a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan due to a lack of facilities.

A heavy contingent of police and law-enforcement agencies personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack. The fallen cop was identified as Khan Nawab who belonged to Swat and was a recruit of the Police Training Centre Kohat. Later, the funeral of the martyred policeman was offered at the District Police Office which was attended by officers of law-enforcement agencies, police and others.

Meanwhile, another policeman was martyred, while terrorist Commander Abdul Rasheed was killed in an exchange of fire with in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday. According to ISPR’s details, the terrorists opened fire on police party employed on census security duty in general area Raghzai, Tank District. Resultantly, one policeman, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

On receipt of the information, security forces immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area Gara Guldad, Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. After intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi, was killed. The killed terrorist was wanted by police being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from him. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and security forces’ commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism.