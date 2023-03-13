Security forces kill terrorist commander involved in attack on KP census team

Pakistani soldiers cordon off a street on the outskirts of Peshawar on September 2, 2016. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing said Monday that the security forces have gunned down a terrorist commander involved in an attack on a census team in the Gara Guldad area of Dera Ismail Khan's Tehsil Kulachi.

Terrorists had opened fire on a police party employed on census security duty in Tank's Raghzai area, and as a result, one policeman — Constable Dil Jaan — embraced martyrdom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

After receiving information, the ISPR said, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and blocked all possible escape routes.

Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the Gara Guldad area and after an intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed — alias Rasheedi — was killed, the ISPR said.

The dead terrorist was wanted by police for being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians, the statement mentioned.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorist. "Locals of the area appreciated the operation and Security forces’ commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism."

Seperately, another census team was also fired upon in the Kot Azam area of ​​Gomal in Tank. A policeman, Khan Nawab, was martyred and eight others were seriously injured.

With terrorism rearing its ugly head again in the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a spate of attacks in which not only security forces, but innocent citizens have also lost their lives.

In light of the attacks taking place during the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.

The seventh population and housing census of Pakistan commenced earlier this month, while the self-enumeration portal is currently operative. The process will end on April 1

Within a few days of its opening, the internet portal had recorded four million clicks. The survey’s fieldwork will be conducted by up to 121,000 field enumerators, who will use electronic devices to verify respondents’ information.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the data collected through this process will be utilised for public policy formulation and constituency delimitation in future general elections.