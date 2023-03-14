Teacher commits suicide, two drown

SUKKUR: A newly-appointed primary school teacher (PST) committed suicide in district Khairpur on Monday.PST Kashif Memon, son of Shoukat Memon, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house at Memon Muhalla Luqman in Khairpur.Parents said their son took his life over a minor domestic issue.
Meanwhile, two cousins drowned when they were taking bath in Faiz canal in district Khairpur. They were identified as 13-year-old Zain and 14-year-old Ahmed Ali Ghambhir. Their bodies were fished out by local drivers.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday remanded a case against federal minister Shazia Marri seeking her...
PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister KP on Finance, Power and Energy, Himayatullah Khan on Monday visited...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecom on Monday expressed concern...
After Sri Lanka’s default and the Ukraine crisis, it has become difficult to find dollars to pay for expensive oil,...
ISLAMABAD: The federal health authorities have decided to advertise the post of Executive Director, National Institute...
LAHORE: Another FIR was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders...