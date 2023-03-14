Teacher commits suicide, two drown

SUKKUR: A newly-appointed primary school teacher (PST) committed suicide in district Khairpur on Monday.PST Kashif Memon, son of Shoukat Memon, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his house at Memon Muhalla Luqman in Khairpur.Parents said their son took his life over a minor domestic issue.

Meanwhile, two cousins drowned when they were taking bath in Faiz canal in district Khairpur. They were identified as 13-year-old Zain and 14-year-old Ahmed Ali Ghambhir. Their bodies were fished out by local drivers.