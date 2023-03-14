Reshuffle in police

Islamabad: Reorganising the internal structure of policing, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir has reshuffled seven officers of BS-18 and 19 positioned them in different offices of Operations and Headquarters, said in a notification issued by the office of IGP on Monday.
Syeda Zahida Bukhari, a 19-grade of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) has been transferred from AIG (Establishment) to SSP/SPU while Gulfam Nasir (BS-19) has been transferred from SSP/SPU to SSP (Law and Order) to SSP (Law & Order), said in the notification.
While, four PSP officer of BS-18 and one BS-17 have transferred and posted to different offices. Captain (r) Syed Zeeshan Haider, PSP, has transferred from Central Police Office (CPO) and appointed as AIG (Establishment), Faryal Fareed (PSP) has been posted from AIG (Investigation) to SP (Headquarters) with the Additional Charge of SSP (Logistic).
Nawsherwan Ali (PSP) has been transferred from DPO (Industrial Area) to DPO (Sadar) and Saud Khan (PSP) has transferred from SP (Headquarters) to DPO Industrial Area. While, Rukhsar Mehdi (BS-17) has replaced from the office of DPO (Sadar) to SP (Special Investigation Unit).
