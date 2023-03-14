Two food outlets sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of two nimko manufacturing units during two different raids in Nishtar Town here on Monday.

PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik informed that the authority has imposed emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) over adulteration and failing to meet food safety standards. He said the team raided the units and caught the food business operators (FBOs) red-handed producing nimko with reused oil and adulterated spices. He said that the authority also witnessed an abundance of insects, a poor storage system, presence of rodents, open vents in the production area and poor handling practices of food items.

PFA Director General added that apart from that, FBO also failed to present the record of product approval, oil changing and contract with the biodiesel company to the raiding team on the spot. He further said that FBOs were also not following the labelling law of PFA.

Mudassir said that the use of substandard and unhygienic ingredients in the preparation of any food product caused health issues for consumers. He added that it is compulsory for any food business operators to comply with the Punjab Pure Food Regulations to run the food business in the province.

PFA Director General further said that the food authority would not compromise on the quality of food and take strict action against the violators as per law. The utmost priority of the Punjab Food Authority is to ensure an adulteration-free food supply in Punjab, he said.