Prof Dr Niaz appointed VC QAU

LAHORE: Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, who was currently holding additional charge as PU VC, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad. President Dr Arif Alvi, being Chancellor of the QAU, Islamabad, had approved the appointment of Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar as VC of QAU, Islamabad. As per the notification issued, Prof Niaz has been appointed with immediate effect for a period of four years.