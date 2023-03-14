Collateral damage

Back in November 2022, I was travelling to Sindh from Lahore via bus but the motorway had been blocked by protesting PTI supporters. Mine was one of thousands of vehicles that was brought to a halt by the chaos and many of these vehicles were carrying important commercial cargo and passengers anxious to reach their destination without delay.

However, commerce and people seem to count for little in our politics. It is a must for governments to maintain stability and provide the necessary support to mitigate the impact of instability on the masses.

Babar Shahzad

Lahore