Tuesday March 14, 2023
Holistic learning

March 14, 2023

Co-curricular activities are an essential part of educational life and enhance the learning progress of students at all levels. They enhance personality development and help students’ physical and mental health.

These activities provide a respite from academic stress and can help open new doors in students’ lives. I would encourage all our educational institutes to place a strong emphasis on co-curricular activities.

Hafa Malik

Karachi