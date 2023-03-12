Property investment fair held

Islamabad: The Property Investment Fair Saudi Arabia 2023 held by ParkView City in collaboration with Pearl Marketing was very successful, says a press release.

The fair was held at the Radisson Blu in Riyadh and the doctors and engineers community was invited to attend and be made aware of the amazing investment opportunities ParkView City has to offer. Director Sales and Marketing ParkView City, Islamabad, Fareed Zaka Bajwa was present along with Director Sales ParkView City, Lahore, Naeem Warraich.

The CEO of Pearl Marketing Zaheer Babar was also present during the event. CEO HCCC, Rana Khalid also graced the event with his presence. The Pakistani doctors and engineers community was addressed on the amazing investment opportunities that ParkView City has to offer. The fair will continue on March 12 at the Radisson Blu in Jeddah. Visit us there to learn about the best society in Pakistan and how it has been benefiting overseas Pakistanis.