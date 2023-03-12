Municipal neglect

I am writing to express my deep concern and anguish over the unsanitary conditions of Karachi.The streets are not swept regularly. The municipal cleaning staff are rarely, if ever, seen. Large piles of garbage can be seen everywhere around our streets and houses and our drains are also choked with plastic bags and bottles, leading to sewerage water flooding the streets. This water has turned into big ponds, which is not only adversely affecting the conditions of the roads but also creating problems for pedestrians who cannot cross the street without having to step into the disgusting sludge covering our neighbourhoods. All this garbage and contaminated water is also a health hazard, spreading all kinds of diseases, particularly dengue and malaria while attracting vermin such as rats. And yet the municipal authorities ignore most complaints made by the residents of Karachi and the problem just gets worse.
Umme Habiba
Karachi
