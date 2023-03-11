ACE collects Bhatti’s record

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment officials on Friday raided the Punjab Assembly and obtained important record against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to Pervaiz Elahi.
Sources said the record of recruitments, transfers and postings had been obtained from the Punjab Assembly. The officials spent three hours to check the record in the Punjab Assembly. The record of benefits and allowances received by Bhatti was also seized.
