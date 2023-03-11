Women’s successes highlighted

Islamabad : On 8th March, Hashoo Group, commemorated International Women's Day (IWD) to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about women's rights, and advocated gender equality.

This year's theme for IWD is embracing equity and moving beyond equal opportunities. Hashoo Group is committed to promoting gender equality and creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to achieve their full potential.

To mark the occasion, Hashoo Hotels hosted a beautiful celebration with purple decorations. The half-day event included launching two extraordinary campaigns in honour of the IWD. The ‘Pearl-Lady’ programme was launched across all Pearl-Continental Hotels nationwide. The aim of this programme is to provide a safe and secure environment for solo female travellers while providing them with utmost comfort and luxury. The second campaign, Women@Hashoo, was aimed at the female workforce of Hashoo Group. The goal is to help women have more accessibility in their careers and lives while encouraging more women to join in and become part of the Hashoo Team.

Murtaza Hashwani, while speaking at the occasion, emphasized the importance of women in general. He said, “When you educate a son, you educate an individual, but when educating a daughter, you educate the whole generation; the whole community prospers.”