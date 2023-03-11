MoU signed between RIU and RCCI

Rawalpindi: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between ORIC Riphah International University (RIU) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

The signing ceremony took place at Commerce and Industry and the MoU has been signed by President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saqib Rafiq, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics RIPHAH, Prof Dr. Yawar Hayat Khan.

The ceremony was attended by Director ORIC RIPHAH and her team and vice presidents of Commerce and Industry.

The MoU outlines the collaboration between RIPHAH and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, conducting joint research projects and workshops, providing internships and employment for students, and organising joint events to enhance the local business community's knowledge and skills.