CM orders early completion of uplift projects

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected the CBD Boulevard Gulberg underpass, the Lahore Bridge extension and the Samanabad underpass projects on Friday. He also inspected the alternate traffic arrangements at Gulberg, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Gulshan Ravi and Samanabad.

He directed to accelerate the speed, adding that the projects should be completed as soon as possible for the convenience of the people. Early completion of the projects was necessary for the smooth flow of traffic, he added.

During the construction period, the best management should be ensured to keep the traffic flowing and special arrangements be made for this purpose. The related issues should be resolved quickly to avoid any delay, he added. The completion of the projects should be ensured within the given deadline as any delay in the projects of public importance cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, he stressed.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary housing, secretary information, commissioner, CTO & CCPO Lahore, PHA DG, MD Wasa and others were also present.

Poor cleanliness condition at Children Home: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Anjuman-e-Sulemania Model Children Home late at night. He noted with regret that there was no soap in the toilet and the cleanliness conditions were also dilapidated while the water of the electric water cooler was filled with rust particles.

The CM expressed his anger on seeing such a situation for the homeless children and ordered to change the filter of the electric water cooler immediately. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the washrooms, dining hall, kitchen, and other rooms and instructed to improve the overall cleanliness arrangements. He also checked the food items kept in the freezer. It is unacceptable to not provide support for children who have no one to turn to. There is an urgent need to improve the functioning of the institution, he added.

Mubarak Centre: A private company’s director Sheikh Suleman called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed issues related to the construction of Mubarak Center in City.

The company will invest $500 million in this project. The CM assured the company director of all possible cooperation in the construction of the Mubarak Centre and noted that this project would boost commercial and economic activities. He assured that the government would resolve the issues related to Mubarak Centre without delay and added that the government wanted maximum investment in Punjab so that new employment opportunities could be created. CEO Taavun (Pvt) Ltd Muhammad Shahbaz Khan, chairman P&D and secretary finance were also present.

grieved: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the falling of a trolley into the canal in DG Khan and sought a report from the commissioner. He asked the administrative officers to personally supervise the rescue operation. The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and ordered to speed up the rescue activities while using all the resources to rescue the drowned people safely.