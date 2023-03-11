Celebration marred

I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent incident that took place at Karachi University during the Holi celebrations. It has been reported that some members of the minority community were harassed, intimidated, and physically assaulted by a group of students. If these reports are indeed true, this is a disturbing incident that underscores the need for greater awareness and understanding of the importance of respecting diversity and promoting inclusivity in our society. It is unacceptable that anyone should be subjected to discrimination or violence on the basis of their religion or ethnicity.

As a society, we must stand up against discrimination and hate in all its forms. We must promote greater understanding and tolerance among different communities, and work towards building a more harmonious and cohesive society. The incident at Karachi University is a wake-up call for all of us to take action and ensure that such incidents do not happen again and that everyone is able to celebrate their cultural and religious traditions without fear of discrimination or violence.

Zainab Sarwar

Karachi