Friday March 10, 2023
National

Ch Sarwar joins PMLQ

By Agencies
March 10, 2023

LAHORE: Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar Thursday decided to join Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ), local media reported. PMLQ decided to assign Chaudhry Sarwar with a very important responsibility. The official announcement of Sarwar joining PMLQ will be made on Sunday.