KMU starts computer-based exam system

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq on Thursday inaugurated computer-based examinations.

A statement said the ceremony was held at KMU-Institute of Health Sciences, Islamabad, where Prof Dr Zia ul Haq was the chief guest, while Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Additional Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Hafeez Ahmed, Dean Allied Health Sciences Prof Dr Haider Darain, Director IHS Islamabad Sheikh Muhammad Atif, other officers of the examination department, faculty and students were also present.

It is worth mentioning that KMU is the first university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has adopted the e-assessment to make examinations of various fields and levels easy, transparent and cost-effective.

Under the system, all the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations organised by the university would be gradually converted into computer-based examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zia ul Haq said that, “we have set a target to convert all MBBS, BDS, nursing and allied health sciences’ traditional exams into modern e-assessment systems within the next six months.”