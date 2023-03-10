Murder, robbery suspects arrested

LAHORE: Sadar Investigation police arrested suspects involved in murder, blind murder and robbery and recovered more than 100 mobile phones through mobile tracking.

Raiwind Investigation police arrested one Majid Khan who along with Allah Wasaya had killed his uncle Muhammad Hussain alias Bula. The victim did not want the accused to be his son-in-law. The accused also killed cousin Ghulam Mohiuddin for fear of revealing the uncle’s murder. Investigation Nawab Town police arrested one Walayat who had killed Amir Hamza on suspicion that he had kidnapped his daughter.

Investigation Sunder police arrested two men who had killed a citizen Muhammad Riaz over a minor fight. Investigation Sutaktala police arrested four robbers, Nawab Town Investigation arrested eight proclaimed offenders, and Sabzazar Investigation police arrested three robbers and recovered weapons from them.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,199 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents,10 people died, whereas 1,306 injured.