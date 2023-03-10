Up the ladder

Pakistani women are gradually taking control of their lives and also financially contributing to their households. The credit for this goes to several organizations that are teaching them financial literacy. I have relocated to Karachi to further my education but my family lives in Thar. Until last month I was sending my family money orders, but this month I was able to transfer the amount to her account and I was pleasantly surprised to see how she had picked up the skills to use digital banking as well.

I did some digging online to find out that the financial literacy rate in Pakistan sits at a mere 26 per cent. I think we should focus more on financial and digital literacy, especially for women in rural areas. The government and regulatory bodies also need to launch initiatives to facilitate financial inclusion to power the country’s economic growth.

Fawad Khan

Karachi