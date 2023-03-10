Up the ladder

Pakistani women are gradually taking control of their lives and also financially contributing to their households. The credit for this goes to several organizations that are teaching them financial literacy. I have relocated to Karachi to further my education but my family lives in Thar. Until last month I was sending my family money orders, but this month I was able to transfer the amount to her account and I was pleasantly surprised to see how she had picked up the skills to use digital banking as well.
I did some digging online to find out that the financial literacy rate in Pakistan sits at a mere 26 per cent. I think we should focus more on financial and digital literacy, especially for women in rural areas. The government and regulatory bodies also need to launch initiatives to facilitate financial inclusion to power the country’s economic growth.
Fawad Khan
Karachi
The fundamental rights that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees to its citizens, are nowhere to be found except on...
Our education system has long been plagued by various challenges that have hindered its effectiveness. One of the most...
During the previous year’s torrential rains, the road leading from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan was badly damaged at...
Plastic is a material that has become ubiquitous in modern life due to its low cost, durability, and versatility....
This letter refers to the article ‘Adding $80 billion to the GDP’ by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer wisely explained...
Pakistan is suffering through the worst economic crisis in recent memory. But, the PML-N and Finance Minister Ishaq...