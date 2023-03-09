62pc Pakistanis hold PDM, 38pc PTI responsible for inflation: survey

KARACHI: As many as 62 percent Pakistanis hold the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for inflation and deteriorating economic situation, while 38 percent respondents believe that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is behind the mess the country is facing, revealed a Gallup survey on Wednesday.
The survey was conducted between February 1 and February 23, 2023 and more than 1,700 respondents took part in it. It revealed that when the respondents were quizzed about unemployment in the last six months, 79 percent of them did not agree with it. However, 21 percent respondents said either they or their family members suffered unemployment during the period. In addition, 61 percent Pakistanis strongly suggested PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan while 39 percent respondents were not in favour of his return.
Meanwhile, 57 percent respondents termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision of dissolving the KP and Punjab assembles right though 43 percent opposed the decision.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday disposed of a suo motu case about the voluntary return rules of the National...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for the procurement of...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Wednesday imposed a ban on coverage of Pakistan...
RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Datta Khel,...
ISLAMABAD: The Special Joint Investigation Team probing the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday filed its...
ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is facing a total of 37 cases filed against him in different parts of the country, The News has...
Comments