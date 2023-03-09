62pc Pakistanis hold PDM, 38pc PTI responsible for inflation: survey

KARACHI: As many as 62 percent Pakistanis hold the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) responsible for inflation and deteriorating economic situation, while 38 percent respondents believe that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is behind the mess the country is facing, revealed a Gallup survey on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted between February 1 and February 23, 2023 and more than 1,700 respondents took part in it. It revealed that when the respondents were quizzed about unemployment in the last six months, 79 percent of them did not agree with it. However, 21 percent respondents said either they or their family members suffered unemployment during the period. In addition, 61 percent Pakistanis strongly suggested PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan while 39 percent respondents were not in favour of his return.

Meanwhile, 57 percent respondents termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision of dissolving the KP and Punjab assembles right though 43 percent opposed the decision.