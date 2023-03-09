Healthcare for women with disabilities stressed

Islamabad: International development organisation Sightsavers has made a bold call to action this International Women’s Day, urging for all health services to be inclusive and accessible for women and girls, particularly those with disabilities. With millions of women worldwide unable to access the healthcare they require and therefore, hindered from participating fully in society, Sightsavers aims to drive meaningful change by advocating for equal access to healthcare for all women.

This news story sheds light on the urgent need for women’s healthcare to be made a top priority and highlights the crucial role of organisations in advancing the rights of women and girls worldwide. This women’s day, Sightsavers is also celebrating the pioneering and real women of substance who are fighting to make this happen.

Abia Akram is one such strong woman, a member of board and inspirational disability rights activist. She fought against all the odds and stood strong to give a voice to women and girls with disabilities.

Abia has been instrumental in leading the disability youth and women’s movement in Pakistan, and the Asia-Pacific region more widely. According to Abia it’s very important to work on the policy and legislative reforms, because that creates the systematic change in the lives of women and girls with disability.

Munazza Gillani, Country Director Sightsavers appreciates all such women who are making difference in the lives of other women. She said, “Women with disabilities are three times more likely not to access the healthcare they need, compared to men without disabilities. “It is vital that we all work together to make sure all women and girls have access to proper healthcare. “Without action, women will continue to suffer in greater numbers than men, and continue to have their contribution to education and employment curtailed.” Abia says “If just one person’s life is changed, then I feel proud of that because at least I’m giving that vision or trying to change the lives of women and girls with disability.