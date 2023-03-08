Governor says Edwardes College issues to be resolved

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Ghulam Ali has assured the faculty of Edwardes College Peshawar to consider their demands for implementation of the four-tier formula for promotion and giving degree awarding status to the historic institution.

He made the assurance in a meeting with the delegation of Edwardes College faculty members from various departments led by Dr Gulzar Jalal, Head of English Department, which called on him on Tuesday.

The delegation apprised the governor about various issues of the faculty and institution like degree awarding status, implementation of the four-tier formula, promotion of the faculty, other staff and infrastructure.

The delegation insisted that the four-tier formula was implemented in the govt sector institutions in 2012, however, the Edwardes College’s faculty have been kept deprived of it.

Ghulam Ali, who is also chairman of the board of governors of the Edwardes College, assured the delegation that the meeting of board of governors would be held in due course of time, and all relevant issues would be resolved.