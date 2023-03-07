CM for research linkages to boost agriculture

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday directed the relevant officials to develop linkages with research institutes to boost the agriculture and livestock sectors.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a meeting on agriculture and livestock. The officials briefed the caretaker chief minister about the development projects, administrative affairs and other issues.

Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Agriculture Secretary Israr Khan, Livestock Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting. The participants of the meeting were informed that certain time-bound activities had been affected due to the freezing of developmental funds.

It was informed that agriculture yield may be affected if the required funds were not released on time. The caretaker chief minister termed the agriculture and livestock sectors of vital importance for economic stability and said that every possible effort would be made to resolve the issues of these departments on a priority basis.

He directed the officials to fix the priorities regarding the requirement of funds for important ongoing development activities in both sectors. Azam Khan directed them to pay attention to modern research techniques and technology in the sectors.

He asked them to work out the possibilities of partnership with relevant private sector entities to effectively carry out the activities of the agriculture sector including the construction of small dams, and establishment of hatcheries in the province.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to work out the possibilities for the revival of the cooperative sector and to come up with proposals for having a separate regulatory authority at the provincial level for regulating matters related to medicines for livestock.