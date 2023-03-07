29 kite flyers arrested

Islamabad: The District Administration of Islamabad held a crackdown on kite flying activity and apprehended 29 accused violators, while First Information Report (FIR) was also lodged against the offenders.

During the raids, the teams confiscated the kites, flying strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord, said the press release. The administration under Section 144 of CrPC has prohibited the owners and occupants of houses, shops, hospitals, and buildings from flying kites on their rooftops.

Moreover, manufacturing or selling kites, flying-strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord which endangers human life was also banned in the territory. Meanwhile, to ensure a ban on the activity, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat raided the Bhara Kahu area and booked seven kite flyers while FIR was filed against the accused offenders. In addition to that AC Nilore arrested six violators and seized the kite-flying material.

AC City has also raided Kohsar along with Abpara residential and commercial areas and arrested five offenders while AC industrial also arrested five individuals involved in barred activities. Following the crackdown in Sihala, AC Rural shifted six violators to the police station and FIR was also filed against them.