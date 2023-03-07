Brazil’s biggest serial killer shot dead

SAO PAULO: A self-described vigilante murderer who rose to fame in Brazil for claiming to have killed more than 100 victims, mainly drug dealers, rapists and other criminals, was shot dead near Sao Paulo, authorities said on Monday.
Pedro Rodrigues Filho, dubbed “Brazil´s biggest serial killer,” died Sunday of multiple gunshot wounds in the southeastern city of Mogi das Cruzes, said the Sao Paulo state public security department. “The suspects fled after the crime,” it said in a statement. Rodrigues, 68, spent 42 years in prison for homicide.
MOSCOW: Belarus on Monday sentenced exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to 15 years in prison for...
MADRID: A scandal involving drugs, prostitution and kickbacks for public works is rocking Spain´s ruling Socialists...
BANGKOK: Soldiers in Myanmar rampaged through several villages, raping, beheading and killing at least 17 people,...
LONDON: Britain´s Conservative government is expected to present on Tuesday a new bill providing for the detention...
KABUL: Afghanistan´s Taliban authorities have freed a detained academic, his aide told AFP on Monday, months after he...
CAIRO: Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a sphinx statue “with a smiley face and two dimples” near the Hathor...
Comments