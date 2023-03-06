Pollard reprimanded for PSL Code breach

LAHORE: Multan Sultans all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been reprimanded for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Pollard violated Article 2.5, which reads: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match.”
The incident occurred in the 13th over of the first innings when Pollard after taking Abdullah Shafique’s catch off his own bowling signalled towards the pavilion in a clear gesture of send-off.
Pollard pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Javed Malik. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Martin Saggers and Faisal Afridi, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Shozab Raza.
