Final exams of international students at AIOU from 10th

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of Matric, Intermediate, and I.Com programmes for international students offered in the semester of autumn 2022 from March 10. These exams will be held online, and the university has done all the arrangements for these online exams.
Student accounts have been created on agahi LMS portal while the date sheet and instructions have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Moreover, admissions in the second phase of semester spring 2023 are open for national and international students.
So far more than 450 students from 35 countries have been enrolled including students from the USA, Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, etc. For more details, students can contact the International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175, or email at overseas@aiou.edu.pk.
