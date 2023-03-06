Political system of China and importance of two sessions

Before delving into two sessions, let’s try to comprehend the dynamics, structure and driving principles of Chinese political and governance model. Chinese model has many characteristics which make it a distinctive one.

First, it is inclusive and people-centric. To ensure inclusivity, decisions are being made and implemented by engaging people from all walks of society. The process involves Communist Party of China, other political parties (China has eight political parties in addition to Communist Party of China), experts, businessmen and influencers. All political parties have permanent seats on Standing Committee of National People’s Congress (NPC) and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (NPPCC).

Second, process of decision-making is rigorous and based on scientific approach. For example, it starts by analysing previous year data to comprehend the status of implementation and deduce lessons for future policies. It has given birth to a new model of democracy and governance with the name of Whole Process Democracy (WPD).

The WPD is based on 1) people’s will, 2) quality governance, 3) equal participation, 4) equal opportunities to grow, 5) inclusiveness and, 6) strong mechanism of accountability. It does not discriminate on the basis of religion, gender or class. It ensures delivery of services and livelihood opportunities to every citizen on equal basis. Thus, it curbs division in society and paves a way for peaceful co-existence and liberty. Two sessions are integral part of WPD which ensures inclusivity and people-centric policy-making.

Besides, they are extremely important because in absence of NPC session, two sessions have mandate to formulate policies. Customarily, NPC and CPPCC deliberate on five specific areas. First, it analyses work report of State Council, ministries and departments. Second, deliberate on social and economic development agenda of country in the context of local and global dynamics.

Third, come up with policy options to give momentum to growth and development. Fourth, elect deputies of standing committee of NPC and CPPCC. Fifth, after every ten years, it elects the State Council head (Prime Minister) and other government officials. For the year 2023, China has kicked started plenary session of NPC and CPPCC on March 4, 2023. It seems this year deliberations will be more extensive as China is facing a harsh external environment. From the review of documents and opinion pieces, it is expected that agenda of two sessions will revolve around three specific areas in addition to others.

First, the most important part of the two sessions would be election of top leadership of State Council, ministers and deputies of NPCs and CPPCC. The process has been started with the election of deputies. This year, China has inducted members for a new sector in CPPCC national committee with name of “environment and resources”.

It indicates environment is becoming one of the top priorities for China. Next task is election of top leadership of State Council. It has attracted attention of world because new leadership of State Council will be steering the country for the next ten years.

Second, China will be deliberating on how to improve the economic and development outlook. China will be searching for right set of policy options to give a momentum to economic growth and development.

Though, China has recovered well from the impacts of COVID-19, it experienced turbulences during the 2nd and 3rd quarters of last year. China had to reintroduce complete lockdown in certain areas of country which impacted economic growth and social sectors. Though, recovery in fourth quarter helped revive the economy, still there is a lot to do.

China is cognizant of the fact and leadership has already reviewed the situation at the Central Economic Working Conference in December last year. CEWC concluded with the message that China will be working to enhance growth, both at national and international levels. Besides, China will also lay down policy and implementation framework to expedite process of comprehensive openness. It is a much needed step in the backdrop of rising unilateralism and country first slogans by the powerful countries. It is expected China will give a new impetus to China International Import Expo and Belt and Road Initiative policies. BRI will be top priority, as this year, China is celebrating 10th anniversary of BRI.

Third, introduction of bill on whole process democracy is the first sign that China is ready to compete in ideological field. It indicates China is confident of its model of democracy and ready to share its experience with the world. Besides, it is basic requirement to become major power because history shows without ideology no country can achieve the status of major power. In conclusion, the outcome of sessions will give us glimpses of policy and action preferences of China on three fronts. First, what policy and measures China will be adopting to reignite domestic and global growth and development. Second, how China will be transforming into a major power. Third, what role China will be playing to sustain global development and peace.

Lastly, China, being a major country, needs to be ready to face critical analysis of outcome of two sessions and considers it constructive criticism to refine the outcome. Moreover, China should not mix critical analysis with malicious campaigns by opponent.