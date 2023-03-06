LWMC devises Spring Festival cleanliness plan

LAHORE: In order to maintain the best cleanliness arrangements during the Spring Festival, LWMC has formulated its plan and declared National Hockey Stadium, Jilani Park, and Greater Iqbal Park zero-waste zones.

The Festival cleanliness plan consists of pre, during, and after cleanliness arrangements at 10 different venues in three shifts where the events will take place. According to the plan issued on Sunday, all access routes to the venues will be washed, swept and limed. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din briefed in this regard that providing a clean and litter-free environment to the citizens of Lahore is our topmost priority and the department has made special cleanliness arrangements for the Jashan e Baharan festival.

According to the plan, 115 workers and more than 20 vehicles of LWMC have been deployed in the special cleaning operation. To maintain the cleanliness at the venues citizens will be charged Rs 100 over littering.

Special cleaning and washing of all the routes associated with Jashan Baharan festival events will be done followed by installing three color bins at Jashan Baharan events for proper waste disposal.