Blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

Islamabad: The Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) organised two-day blood donation camp for thalassemia-affected children at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here.
A large number of students, professors, faculty members and other staff of NUML varsity donated blood for a noble cause to save innocent lives of children suffering from thalassemia, said a press release issued here on Saturday. On the occasion, Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurrad Khan paid a visit to the blood camp and thanked the students and other staff for donating blood to root out the deadly disease from the country. “Youth are a great asset of Pakistan who always vigorously participated for humanity and their welfare.”
