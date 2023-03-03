ECP considers late April, early May election dates in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to suggest dates around the last week of April or early May 2023 for election in Punjab and KPK.

The ECP met on Thursday to consider the matter in view of the Supreme Court’s decision but no decision was taken. The commission will again meet on Friday to deliberate on the issue and reach a decision.

Informed sources said that the commission, however, was clear that it has to implement the Supreme Court’s decision and suggest to the President the date(s) of elections in Punjab whereas the KP governor will be consulted for the election date in KP.

These sources said that elections are neither possible within 90 days of the dissolution of two assemblies nor within 54 days of the announcement of polls date by the President and KP governor. It is said that the commission is likely to suggest elections after Ramazan and Eid. The date options, it is said, will be either in the last week of April or early May.

When asked whether those who, at the federal and provincial levels, were recently reluctant to assist the commission are now prepared to help the commission, these sources said that the stage of contacting other stakeholders would come after the President and KP governor would announce the election date for Punjab and KP respectively.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that President Arif Alvi should announce the date of the Punjab Assembly election, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor would set the election date of the provincial assembly in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The apex court order also stated that it was the constitutional duty of the Federation, in terms of Clause (3) of Article 148 of Constitution, to ensure that the government of every province is carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“There can be no doubt that this duty includes ensuring that a general election to the assembly of every province is held, and enabled to be held, in a timely manner within the period set out in the Constitution,” the ruling said.

“This duty is in addition to, and applies independently of, the duty cast under Article 220 on all executive authorities in the Federation and in the provinces to assist the commissioner and the Election Commission in the discharge of his or their functions.”

Despite the SC’s order and the possible announcement of election dates for Punjab and KP, it is not sure whether the federal and provincial authorities concerned would cooperate with the commission in the holding of fair and free elections in these provinces.

It should be remembered here that earlier not only both the provincial governments had given their own reasons to the ECP to delay the elections but the Finance Ministry was also of the view that it had no financial resources to offer to the commission for the elections. The Interior Ministry and defence authorities had also conveyed to the commission that the army and other law enforcing agencies personnel could not be spared for election duties.

Additionally, the LHC had also told the commission that it could not assign election duties to its judicial officers.