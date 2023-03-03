Sit down, Maryam tells Imran in fresh Twitter spat

LAHORE: PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday called out Imran Khan for criticising the federal government’s economic decisions, which she mentioned were being taken to clean up the mess created by the PTI administration.

Responding to Khan’s critical statement, the PMLN scion snapped back at him, scorning his party’s three-year-long “incompetence”.

“Mighty audacious of u to criticize those who’re undoing yr mess created through yr ruthless plunder, incompetence, misplaced priorities, cruel deal that you struck with IMF & then its breach that plunged the country into economic turmoil,” Maryam tweeted. Maryam then told Khan “So sit down!” in her tweet. The politician didn’t stop there and continued to school the PTI leader about his “facilitators” whom she said “handpicked” Khan and “fed” him for “four years”.

“And let’s not forget to thank all those for this mayhem who handpicked and fed you for four years, as well as the remnants of their influence in the judiciary that you are now banking on,” the PML-N chief organiser tweeted adding that it won’t be allowed again.

“Won’t let that happen Insha’Allah,” Maryam added.