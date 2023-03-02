PM wants solarisation of govt buildings in capital

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed installation of solar systems at the government buildings in Islamabad within seven weeks in order to generate environment-friendly electricity and cut reliance on imported fuel.



Chairing a meeting here to review development concerning solarisation of government buildings across the country, the prime minister directed that work on solarisation of the federal government buildings should also be started immediately in other areas of the country.

The meeting was informed that the power system at 496 government buildings in Islamabad, 340 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Quetta, and 1,255 in other areas will be replaced with the solar energy system. The meeting was informed that installation of solar panels in government buildings in Islamabad will be done on an emergency basis.

The prime minister warned that he will not tolerate any obstacle in implementation of measures to reduce dependence on imported fuel.

Meantime, chairing a meeting on facilitating the acquisition of CNICs, passports and other matters related to Nadra, the prime minister directed that the process for acquisition of CNIC and passport be eased further. Shehbaz directed that special counters be set up at the Nadra centres to facilitate the people applying for passports.In this regard, he asked the Nadra and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to share their resources to materialise the collaboration. Shehbaz directed that all the previously approved new passport offices would be set up as counters at the Nadra centres. He also instructed that the number of mobile vans of Nadra be increased.

For renewal of CNICs, the meeting was informed that Nadra was set to launch a new mobile phone application for the applicants.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday appreciated the humanitarian services of Pakistan’s search and rescue teams sent to support and assist the earthquake-affected brotherly people of Turkiye and Syria. Addressing a ceremony to honour the search and rescue teams, the prime minister said the 220 million people of Pakistan prayed for their success and appreciated the humanitarian services.“With hard work, dedication, and professional manner, our teams performed the rescue work and saved dozens of people trapped under the rubble. With your benevolent and caring efforts, you have carved a place in the hearts of the people of Turkiye. They will remember your services forever,” said the premier. The prime minister also distributed certificates of appreciation among the members of the rescue teams.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the country’s very first digital census 2023 would ensure a transparent system for data collection.The prime minister stated this in a tweet on the launch of Digital Census 2023 and congratulated all the organisations concerned for designing the system indigenously.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday approved the appointment of Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as ambassador-at-large for the Kartarpur Corridor. He will continue to work as Central General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Minorities Wing on honorary basis, says a government notification issued here.