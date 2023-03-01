Fauzia Waqar appointed ombudsperson

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Fauzia Waqar as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace. The president made the new appointment after completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.
Islamabad: There is a need for comprehensive and multi-faceted strategies to improve access to reproductive healthcare...
LAHORE: Member of California State Assembly, Chris R. Holden, along with a delegation called on Governor Punjab...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said that total power generation...
LAHORE: The US House of Representatives and leaders of Pakistani origin met former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has released non-developmental budget of around Rs380 billion to different departments...
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday and discussed...
Comments