Wednesday March 01, 2023
National

Fauzia Waqar appointed ombudsperson

By APP
March 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Fauzia Waqar as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace. The president made the new appointment after completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

