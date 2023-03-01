US House of Representatives members meet Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The US House of Representatives and leaders of Pakistani origin met former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday.

Dr. Asif Mehmood led the 12-member delegation, which also included California Legislative Assembly Appropriations Committee head Chris R. Holden, his wife Melanie Caldwell Holden, Dloise Gomes, Mike A. Gipson, Wendy Carrillo, Christopher Reyes, Anna Goddard, Willie Armstrong and Michael Meeks.

During the meeting, views on Pakistan-US relations and national political situation were exchanged. The delegation praised and congratulated Pervaiz Elahi on declaring Punjab and California as Sister States.

The delegation told Pervaiz Elahi that different US companies were interested in investing in Punjab in agriculture, information technology, health, and education sectors. Elahi said that Pakistan’s political and economic situation demanded immediate general election. Dr. Asif Mehmood said that he desires to work more for stability in Pak-US relations. Pakistan and the US have been going along with each other for decades.