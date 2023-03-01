Control room set up for Raiwind congregation

LAHORE: District administration has established a control room for the monitoring of Raiwind Tablighi congregation. As per the instructions of DC Lahore issued here Tuesday, a control room was established for monitoring of Raiwind Tablighi congregation in the office of AC Raiwind.

DC Lahore assigned duties to work in three shifts under the supervision of AC Raiwind. DC directed to deploy 48 employees to work in control room in three shifts and ordered them to keep an eye on traffic, security, sanitation, electricity, water and other matters, including rescue.

The DC instructed all institutions to coordinate with the control room in consideration of any emergency situation. She said all arrangements of Raiwind gathering were finalised. She ordered Wasa, LWMC, and other institutions concerned to stay alert in case of expected weather forecast. She directed the traffic police and district administration to ensure the flow of traffic during the congregation.