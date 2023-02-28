Spanish man jailed for hitting wife live on TikTok

MADRID: A Spanish man who slapped his wife during a TikTok livestream was sentenced on Monday to a year in jail although the victim declined to file a police complaint. A court in the northern city of Soria found the man guilty of violence against women, banned him from coming within 300 metres (1,000 feet) of his wife or communicating with her for three years, and of acquiring a weapon during that time.
The sentence stems from an incident during a TikTok “battle” -- a real-time competition between streamers where the winner is decided by viewers -- held between the woman and three men during the early hours of January 28.
