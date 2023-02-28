Residents resent fireworks

MARDAN: Residents of Shankar-Katlang Road have expressed concern over massive fireworks at a wedding ceremony alleging that the district administration had given permission to the family for that.

On the other hand, some residents of Shankar and surrounding areas alleged that besides fireworks, festive firing also took at the wedding ceremony that disturbed locals, especially patients and elders.

Sources said that the deputy commissioner, on February 22, issued permission letter NO-192/DC (M) PS to Muhammad Awais, a resident of Shankar, for fireworks in the ceremony.It was stated in the permission that fireworks at the wedding ceremony would be done by professionals in a safe environment and only for 10 minutes, while the festive firing was not allowed and the permit holder would seek station house officer (SHO) permission before the event. The letter said the event manager would be held responsible in case of any loss of life or property due to these fireworks.

The sources said that the deputy commissioner had also sent a copy of the permission letter to the district police officer, assistant commissioner, SHO of Jabbar Police Station and other officials.