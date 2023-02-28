IMF, WB can’t rescue Pakistan: Kamal

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) senior deputy convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Monday said that the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank could not rescue Pakistan from the economic crisis, except Karachi.

The current economic crisis in Pakistan suggested that the country could no longer afford further disturbance, he said, adding that if Karachi and Hyderabad were degraded again in the ongoing digital census, it could harm the whole of Pakistan.

Today, the MQM-Pakistan would present a motion in the Senate for the release of data on national identity cards and B-forms from Nadra, Kamal said while addressing a press conference in Bahadurabad.

He demanded an increase in the days allocated for the census, saying the census process was finally happening in Pakistan after five years on the demand of the MQM-Pakistan. Due to the incorrect census in the urban areas of Sindh, there had been immense problems in the implementation of urban and rural quota systems.

He said people had been moving towards cities all over the world and there were many opportunities in Karachi compared to rural areas of Pakistan, and that was why the number of migrants was so high. Due to the wrong census, funds were not available for water, electricity, gas, treatment, employment, transport, and improvement of roads, and the sewage system.