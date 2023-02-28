Waking habits

Shopkeepers and traders have refused to obey the government’s decision to close markets at 8pm as they are of the view that they had not been taken on board prior to the decision being made. The government has taken this step in view of the energy crisis. However, in order for this plan to succeed the government will have to work to change the mindset of traders and the public. We live in a country where businesses and customers have become night-owls and it will take time for them to get used to shops opening and closing earlier. In advanced countries across the globe, shops open at around nine in the morning and shutter down around 12 hours later, with the exception of pharmacies and petrol stations, which are operational 24/7. We need to adapt our schedules to the demands of the modern world.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi