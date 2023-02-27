One killed in firing

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and three others including a transgender were wounded in firing on a motorcar in Chamkani.

One Kamran told police that he along with three other friends and a transgender were travelling in a car after a music function on Saturday when armed men opened fire on their vehicle.

He said one of his friends, Sangeen, died in the firing while the transgender named Niazmeena, Salman and Wahid sustained injuries. The attackers managed their escape.