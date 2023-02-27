‘Zia Mohyeddin used to captivate audience with his voice and words’

Sindh’s chief minister on Sunday said that someone as celebrated as Zia Mohyeddin needed no introduction, as he was a man with feathers galore in his cap: an actor, orator, director, author and broadcaster who ruled over his career for more than six decades.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was speaking at the ‘Tribute Evening Farewell to the Legend Zia Mohyeddin’ programme organised by the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) at the Napa Auditorium.

Shah said that despite proficiently enjoying various disciplines, Mohyeddin let theatre be his lifelong passion. He said the Napa founder had studied theatre at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Mohyeddin marked his film debut with ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ in 1962, which along with ‘Behold a Pale Horse’ (1964) and ‘Bombay Talkie’ (1970) became his most memorable performances among many others.

The CM said that the talented and hard-working orator had returned to Pakistan in the 1960s and hosted ‘The Zia Mohyeddin Show’ on PTV, introducing a new style of hosting.

He said that during the following decade Mohyeddin set up the PIA Arts & Dance Academy that toured the world, and performed at the Madison Square Garden and for Queen Elizabeth II.

“While I speak about Zia Mohyeddin, I — just like everyone present here — am in absolute awe of his achievements,” he said, adding that to sum up in a speech the accolades Mohyeddin had achieved or the life he had led did not even come close to doing justice to his life’s work.

Shah said that apart from being Napa president, Mohyeddin authored two books: ‘A Carrot is a Carrot’ and ‘The God of My Idolatry’. “At Napa he trained and taught a generation of Pakistani cinema, theatre and art, and I’m sure his proteges will continue to make Pakistan proud.”

He said that what he loved about Mohyeddin was the manner in which he spoke: mesmerising. He added that the Napa founder had the power to captivate his audience with his voice and words.

“Sitting on those seats I’ve experienced that magic as well, and I was quite fortunate to have heard him several times,” he said, adding that a teacher to many and an inspiration to the nation, Mohyeddin would always live in our hearts and Pakistan would not forget the maestro or his work.