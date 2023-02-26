‘Killer’ threads rule skies of Rawalpindi

Islamabad: The ban on kite flying appeared to be ineffective in every nook and corner of the city where the violators were seen making a mockery of laws that have been introduced to save the life of the people from ‘killer’ threads.

A large number of people especially youngsters got involved in this illegal activity that has so far claimed hundreds of lives in the country. The selling and buying of chemical threads and kites are underway despite the fact that policemen are continuously conducting raids to arrest people involved in this heinous crime.

According to the police, some 104,000 kites and 2,900 kite flying string rolls have been recovered and as many as 330 kite sellers and flyers have been sent behind the bars during January and February.

Police are using drones and other cameras to trace violators of the ban from the roofs of houses, plazas, hotels, and buildings across the city. Every year, with the advent of spring, people celebrate the Basant Festival; however, the concerned authorities have put a ban on it in a bid to save the lives of the citizens. Despite a ban on this activity, Pakistan Kite Flying Organisation, Rawalpindi chapter had announced dates to celebrate Basant in Rawalpindi cantonment and city areas. The organisation had announced February 18 and 19 for Cantonment areas and Feb 25 and 26 for the city areas of Rawalpindi.

Kamran Haider, a lecturer at a local university, said “The people especially youngsters should realize the fact that the traditional festivity of Basant has now been turned into a ‘bloody affair’ so they should keep themselves away from it. But I will also say that the parents who allow their children to use rooftops for kite flying are equally responsible for this social crime.”